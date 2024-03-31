Sunday, March 31, 2024
     
DC vs CSK: MS Dhoni scripts history with first to 300 dismissals in T20 cricket

MS Dhoni took a catch to dismiss Prithvi Shaw during Chennai Super Kings' ongoing IPL 2024 game against Delhi Capitals to create a huge milestone in T20 cricket. Dhoni became the first-ever wicketkeeper in the world to claim 300 dismissals.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 31, 2024 21:33 IST
MS Dhoni vs Delhi Capitals
Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni vs Delhi Capitals on March 31, 2024

MS Dhoni scripted a major milestone during Chennai Super Kings game against Delhi Capitals at Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Dhoni took an easy catch behind to dismiss Prithvi Shaw and became the first wicketkeeper to record 300 dismissals in T20 cricket.

Chennai Super Kings' legend beat the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Quinton de Kock to reach the feat. Dhoni has already taken four catches in three innings this season and is also closing in on Quinton de Kock's all-time record for most catches in T20 cricket.

Most dismissals in T20 cricket:

  1. MS Dhoni - 300 dismissals (212 catches)
  2. Dinesh Karthik - 276 dismissals (207 catches)
  3. Kamran Akmal - 274 dismissals (172 catches)
  4. Quinton de Kock - 269 dismissals (220 catches)
  5. Jos Buttler - 208 dismissals (167 catches)

More to follow...

