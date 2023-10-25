David Warner levels Sachin Tendulkar's major milestone, celebrates in 'Pushpa jhukega nahi' style | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER David Warner.

Australian opener David Warner came level with Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar when he smashed his 22nd ODI ton in Australia's clash against the Netherlands in ICC World Cup 2023. Warner continued his Midas touch as he scored his second consecutive ton in the ongoing tournament. The Aussie star celebrated his memorable milestone in 'Pushpa Jhukega nahi' style.

Warner has now achieved parity with Tendulkar in the list of most centuries scored in ODI World Cup history. This was Warner's 6th hundred in the 50-over tournament, which brings him equal to the Master Blaster. He has also left behind compatriot Ricky Ponting and Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara in the century tally. Both the former skippers have 5 World Cup tons to their name.

After completing his hundred, Warner, who has a love for Indian films and songs, sent the spectators in awe with his special celebration. Warner jumped in his trademark style before imitating the famous step of the popular Indian film song 'Pushpa Jhukega nahi'. He has been seen doing this step on the field often. Warner ended his knock on 104 as he fell to Logan van Beek.

Watch Warner's hundred celebration

List of players with most centuries in ODI World Cup

1. Rohit Sharma: 7 tons

2. Sachin Tendulkar: 6 tons

2. David Warner: 6 tons

4. Ricky Ponting: 5 tons

4. Kumar Sangakkara: 5 tons

Notably, Warner has the joint second-most centuries in the 50-over World Cup history. India captain Rohit Sharma is on top of the century-scoring list. The swashbuckling opener was earlier levelled with Tendulkar. But his 131-run knock against Afghanistan in the ongoing tournament propelled the 36-year-old above Tendulkar.

Warner goes past Tillakaratne Dilshan

Warner's century helped him to move past another Sri Lankan legend Tillakaratne Dilshan. The Southpaw left Dilshan behind in the list of most ODI hundreds scored by opening batters. Warner now has 22 ODI tons as an opener.

Latest Cricket News