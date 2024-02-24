David Warner's final bilateral tour for Australia meets anticlimactic end

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES David Warner heads to the dugout after his dismissal.

Australia's star opener David Warner has been ruled out of the final T20I against New Zealand to be played at Eden Park on Sunday (February 25). Warner couldn't play the 2nd T20I on Friday either as he is battling groin soreness and the injury will take a bit of time to heal completely.

However, the injury is not a serious one and won't affect his plans of participating in the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Warner plays for Delhi Capitals in the lucrative tournament and led them in the previous season in the absence of Rishabh Pant.

Warner was a part of Australia's playing XI in the T20I series opener that was played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday (February 21) and contributed with a crucial 20-ball-32 in his team's six-wicket win.

Warner's knock was studded with a solitary boundary and three sixes and came at a strike rate of 160.00.

Interstingly, he was booed by numerous spectators at the venue as he made his way to the Aussie dugout after his dismissal and he responded by blowing a kiss to them.

The injury to Warner gave Steve Smith a crack at the top as he opened the innings for the tourists alongside Travis Head in the second fixture. However, the veteran Aussie failed to make the most out of it and was sent packing at an individual score of 11 off seven balls.

Australia T20 squad for 3rd game:

Mitchell Marsh (c), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

New Zealand T20 squad for 3rd game:

Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Jacob Duffy