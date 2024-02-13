AUS vs WI: David Warner becomes first Australian to create major record in T20 cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY David Warner.

Australian veteran David Warner achieved a major milestone of scoring 12000 runs in T20 cricket during his side's third T20I against West Indies on Tuesday at the Perth Stadium. Warner, who desires to culminate his cricketing career at the T20 World Cup 2024, has become the first Aussie player and fifth overall to reach the illustrious mark in the shortest format.

The Southpaw needed 48 runs before the commencement of the third and final T20I of the series against West Indies and he did so in style with a knock of 81 from 49 in the run-chase of 221. In his stroke-filled innings, Warner scored 9 fours and 3 sixes before falling to Roston Chase in the 14th over off a slog sweep at cow corner.

Warner second fastest ever to 12000 T20 runs

Notably, the Southaw is the second fastest player ever to score 12000 runs in T20s. He is only behind West Indies' legend Chris Gayle in this list. Warner has got to the milestone in his 369th match and fell 16 games short of the world record.

Fastest to 12000 T20 runs:

Chris Gayle - 353 matches

David Warner - 369 matches

Alex Hales - 435 matches

Shoaib Malik - 486 matches

Kieron Pollard - 620 matches

Warner gets to 3000 T20I runs

Notably, this was not the only joy the 37-year-old Aussie star had on the day in Perth. He has also breached the 3000 T20I-run mark during this outing. He is just the second Australian and seventh overall to reach 3000 runs in the shortest International format, following in the footsteps of his former captain Aaron Finch. The 2022 T20 World Cup-winning captain Finch has 3120 runs in 103 matches, while Warner got there in his 102nd T20I game.

Australia's Playing XI:

David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Jason Behrendorff

West Indies' Playing XI:

Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph