CWC 2023 Points Table: South Africa's massive win over New Zealand leads to major changes in top four

South Africa are just one win away from cementing a berth in the semifinals as they already have 12 points to their credit. The Proteas last played in a 50-over World Cup semi-final during the 2015 edition which was jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published on: November 01, 2023 22:26 IST
Image Source : AP South Africa players shaking hands with one another following their win over New Zealand at the MCA Stadium.

South Africa registered a convincing 190-run victory over New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, November 1 to reclaim the top spot on the points table.

South Africa now have 12 points in their kitty with six victories after seven games. Their only loss in the competition came while playing against Netherlands at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) in Dharamsala. 

Interestingly, India also have 12 points and are the only unbeaten side in the entire tournament but their net run rate (NRR) of 1.405 is inferior as compared to South Africa's 2.290 and hence they have slipped down to the second spot.

However, India will have the opportunity to topple South Africa on November 2 (Thursday) if they manage to win their game against Sri Lanka slated to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the loss has hurt the Blackcaps badly as they have slipped down to the fourth spot and their net run rate (0.484) has also suffered a beating. Australia have benefitted from New Zealand's loss as they have climbed to the third spot on the ladder.

World Cup 2023 Points Table after the 32nd match between New Zealand and South Africa:

Teams Matches played Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate (NRR)
South Africa 7 6 1 0 0 12 2.290
India 6 6 0 0 0 12 1.405
Australia 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.970
New Zealand 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.484
Pakistan 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.024
Afghanistan 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.718
Sri Lanka 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.275
Netherlands 6 2 4 0 0 4 -1.277
Bangladesh 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.446
England 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.652

 

