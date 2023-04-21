CSK vs SRH: Who is Mayank Dagar? The Sunrisers Impact player to make his IPL debut

Follow us on Image Source : MAYANK DAGAR/TWITTER Mayank Dagar

Mayank Dagar made his Indian Premier League debut in the match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. In the match played at CSK's home ground MA Chidambaram Stadium, Mayank was named as the impact player. He was not named in the SRH Playing XI but was a part of the substitutes and was named as the impact player in the 2nd innings of the game. He came in place of Rahul Tripathi during Hyderabad's bowling. But who is Mayank? Let's find out

The 26-year left-arm bowling all-rounder for Himachal Pradesh had signed an IPL contract with Punjab Kings in 2018 but didn't have to get any chance to play. He was bagged by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a price of Rs 1.8 crore at the IPL 2023 auction.

Mayank hails from Delhi and has played List A, FC, and T20 games before this. In the 34 FC matches that he has played, he has taken 97 wickets and scored 801 runs. In the 46 List A games, he has scalped 51 wickets and smashed 393 runs. When it comes to his T20 statistics, he has played 44 matches and has taken 44 wickets and he has scored 72 runs.

Mayank stepped in the IPL 2023 auction at a base price of Rs 20 lakh. SRH and Rajasthan Royals showed interest and started a bidding war for him. SRH upped the bid by 500% to Rs 1 crore, in response RR crossed the Rs 1.5 crore mark. But finally, SRH bagged the all-rounder for a whopping price of Rs 1.8 crore.

Earlier in the match, CSK won the toss and opted to bowl. Coming to bat first, SRH set a target of 135 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana

