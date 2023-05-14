CSK vs KKR IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch 61st match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chennai Super Kings in action

Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the 61st match of the Indian Premier League on the 14th of May, Sunday. Both teams will want to register win in the high-voltage game. Interestingly, if CSK win the game they will qualify for the Playoffs. Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When is the CSK vs KKR, 61st Match IPL 2023?

May 14, Sunday

At what time does CSK vs KKR, 61st Match of IPL 2023 start?

7:30 PM IST. Toss at 7 PM IST.

Where is the CSK vs KKR, 61st Match of IPL 2023 being played?

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Where can you watch CSK vs KKR, 61sth Match of IPL 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network

Where can you watch CSK vs KKR, 61st Match of IPL 2023 online?

Jio Cinema

Full Squads -

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, Aarya Desai

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example: RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

How can the teams qualify for the Playoffs?

The top 4 teams will qualify for the playoffs.

