Image Source : IPLT20.COM CSK vs KKR Head to Head IPL 2021: full squads, new signings, player replacement, stats and records

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made an excellent start to the second leg of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), beating defending champions Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first two games. MS Dhoni's men now face a tough task as they take on the in-form Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who have been in supreme form since the season restart. Incidentally, the Knight Riders have also beaten the same teams as CSK.

While the CSK are the prime contenders for a playoff spot, Knight Riders cannot afford losing momentum. With four wins in nine matches, Eoin Morgan's side needs to be consistent throughout the rest of the league stage to secure a playoff position.

As both the sides meet in Abu Dhabi for the first game of the double-header Sunday, let's take a look at the squads and stats in brief:

New Signings

After a disappointing 2020 season, MS Dhoni’s men returned to form in style in this year’s edition and currently stand 2nd in the table. The side has won seven of their nine matches and are close to securing a spot in the playoffs.

Unlike many other franchises, the Chennai Super Kings will have the same squad which participated in the first leg of the tournament.

IN: No Changes

OUT: No Changes

A change in captaincy hasn’t turned the fortunes so far for the Knight Riders. However, their strong start in the second leg of the tournament has certainly ignited hopes for a comeback. Under Eoin Morgan, the Knight Riders are currently 4th in the IPL table but will require a consistency on all fronts to secure playoff position.

KKR lost the services of Australia’s Pat Cummins but found a replacement in Tim Southee, which remains their only change in the squad.

IN: Pat Cummins

OUT: Tim Southee

Head to Head

Matches Played: 23

CSK Won: 15

KKR Won: 8