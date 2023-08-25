Cricket related question appears on KBC for Rs 25 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY The KBC contestant answered the question correctly

Cricket is the most followed sport in India and the players have massive fan following. The Indian Premier League (IPL), the T20 tournament, is much-awaited every year and the fans flock the stadiums fully in almost each of team India's international matches at home. No wonder, some of the questions related to cricket are also asked in quiz show and one such thing happened in the popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) on Thursday (August 24).

A contestant was asked a question related to cricket for a massive amount of Rs 25 lakh. Recently, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became the first Indian cricketer to dismiss the father-son duo in international cricket. He dismissed Tagenarine Chanderpaul during the Test match against West Indies. Ashwin had also got the wicket of his father Shivnarine Chanderpaul earlier in his career.

The same question was asked to the contestant with Ashwin being one of the options alongside, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma. The contestant knew the answer and was quick to win the said amount after giving the correct answer. For the unversed, Ashwin is also the fifth bowler in international cricket to do so after Ian Botham, Wasim Akram, Simon Harmer and Mitchell Starc.

Ashwin had dismissed Shivnarine Chanderpaul in his debut Test in 2011 and then sent back his son to the pavilion in the Dominica Test in July this year. His last appearance in international cricket came in the Test series against the West Indies. India won the series 1-0 after rain played spoilsport in the second and final Test and denied them a 2-0 victory. Ashwin had taken a stunning 12-fer in the first Test match that India won by an innings.

