'I am still in the scheme of things' - Cheteshwar Pujara breaks silence on potential India comeback | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cheteshwar Pujara batting for Sussex in One Day Cup 2023

One of the renowned India batters of his generation Cheteshwar Pujara, who is currently out of the Indian Test team after a disappointing outing against Australia in the final of the World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle has finally responded to his potential comeback in the Test squad. Pujara is currently playing for Sussex in the ongoing One Day Cup and is trying to contribute to the success of the side. He scored an unbeaten hundred in a clash against Somerset on Friday, August 11 that helped Sussex beat Somerset by four wickets.

In an interview with Sussex, Pujara opened up on his chances of making a comeback into the Indian team. He believes that he still is in the reckoning and might be recalled to join the squad in the future if he keeps on scoring runs in the First-Class circuit.

"I always try and control the things which I can and it’s always about getting as many runs as possible in whatever games I play. I am still in the scheme of things (for India), so I hope that the moment I start scoring runs in first-class games, I’ll be back into the team, but I’ll just try and be in the present, try and take one game at a time,” told Pujara on Sussex's YouTube channel.

Watch the interview:

Pujara is aware of the fact that India are not going to play any Test matches before December when they will tour South Africa for an away series. Hence, he just wants to score as many runs as possible in the ongoing One Day Cup and then in the County Championship games to follow to make a case for himself in the Indian Test team.

"The next Test series is in South Africa in December so there is a long way to go, but I’ll try and focus on the next few games and then try and move into the Championships because we have a few important Championships games coming up in September. We have a chance to qualify and that’s the prime focus for us,” he concluded.

