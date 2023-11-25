Brisbane's iconic venue 'Gabba' to undergo demolition, reconstruction ahead of 2032 Olympics

Follow us on Image Source : AP The Gabba is set to undergo redevelopment starting 2025

The Brisbane Cricket Stadium, known as 'the Gabba' is set to undergo redevelopment, with approximately 2.7 billion Australian dollars (1.8 billion USD) set to be invested to make it a world-class facility, all in readiness for the 2032 Olympics in Queensland in Australia. The Gabba is set to be the centrepiece of the multi-nation event nine years from now.

Queensland state’s Deputy Premier Steven Miles confirmed the development while saying that the redevelopment will help increase the capacity of one of the most iconic sporting venues of the country. The current capacity of the venue is 42,000 which is set to increase to 50,000. The redevelopment is set to begin after the 2025 home Ashes Test and will continue till 2030 in an elaborate renovation act.

Speaking on Friday, November 24, Miles said, "That project validation report assessed four possible options for the Gabba and identified that a demolition and rebuild provided the best possible outcome, the best value outcome for the city. It will be a well-connected stadium but most importantly, it will trigger the urban renewal that we want to see ... it will be one of the best parts of the city to live in.”

Australia, Brisbane Head and Brisbane Lions (AFL), teams affiliated to the stadium will move to a new facility for the time being, which is nearly four years.

Gabba became a household name in India and globally across the world after India breached what was Australia's fortress before 2021. Since then the likes of South Africa and England have played and have met the same result as the teams did in 32 years before that, apart from a few draws. The Gabba is set to host the second Test against West Indies in the upcoming home season for the Australian men's team in January.

Brisbane will become the third Australian city to host the Summer Olympics after Melbourne (1956) and Sydney (2000).

Latest Cricket News