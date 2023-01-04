BREAKING: Cricketer Rishabh Pant to be shifted to Mumbai today for further treatment

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pant in a Test match against Bangladesh

Rishabh Pant Health Update: Rishabh Pant is being moved to Mumbai from Dehradun for further treatment. The India wicketkeeper-batsman had severely injured himself owing to a car crash on December 30, 2022. Pant was driving to Roorkee, Uttarakhand from Delhi when the accident happened. The youngster has sustained severe injuries to his wrist and knees and as of now his return to the Indian team remains doubtful. Pantmight also miss the Indian Premiere League that will playted from April to June.

