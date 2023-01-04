Wednesday, January 04, 2023
     
BREAKING: Cricketer Rishabh Pant to be shifted to Mumbai today for further treatment

Rishabh Pant is finally being shifted to Mumbai from Dehradun. Few days back he was shifted to the private ward from ICU owing to some kind of infection scare and as per the recent developments he will resume his treatment in Mumbai.

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Updated on: January 04, 2023 11:50 IST
Rishabh Pant
Image Source : AP Pant in a Test match against Bangladesh

Rishabh Pant Health Update: Rishabh Pant is being moved to Mumbai from Dehradun for further treatment. The India wicketkeeper-batsman had severely injured himself owing to a car crash on December 30, 2022. Pant was driving to Roorkee, Uttarakhand from Delhi when the accident happened. The youngster has sustained severe injuries to his wrist and knees and as of now his return to the Indian team remains doubtful. Pantmight also miss the Indian Premiere League that will playted from April to June.

(more to follow..)

