Border Gavaskar Trophy: India's 2024-25 tour of Australia announced, check schedule

Cricket Australia has announced the schedule of India's 2024-25 Test tour of Australia. For the first time since 1992, the two teams will square off against each other in a five-match Test series. The tour will begin with the series opener at the Perth Stadium on November 22.

Perth is considered one of the fastest venues in the world and Team India have historically struggled over there. The Indian team has played a total of four red-ball games against the Aussies in Perth and has only managed a single win and suffered four losses.

The solitary win in Perth came during India's 2008 tour of Australia which was marred by controversies including the Monkeygate. The five-match Test tour also includes a pink ball Test which will be organised at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide from December 6 onwards.

The third Test will see both teams travel to The Gabba in Brisbane. Notably, India have fond memories of the venue as they had defeated the Aussies in Brisbane during their previous outing. The last two Tests will be contested at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India's 2024-25 Test tour of Australia

Match Venue Date 1st Test Perth November 22-26 2nd Test (Day/Night) Adelaide Oval December 6-10 3rd Test Brisbane December 14-18 4th Test Melbourne December 26-30 5th Test Sydney January 3-7

Notably, the Indian women's team will also be in Australia at the same time to feature in a three-match ODI series against the Australian team. The first two games of the series will be played at the Allan Border Field whereas the third ODI will be organised at the WACA in Perth.

India women's ODI tour of Australia