Blow for Delhi Capitals, Kuldeep Yadav advised to rest, no return date confirmed

Delhi Capitals' star spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been advised to have rest as the left-arm chinaman has picked up a groin niggle. The niggle was the reason for Kuldeep missing out on DC's previous two matches - one against the Chennai Super Kings and and the other against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 31 and April 3, respectively.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the spinner has been advised to rest as a precautionary move and there is no date confirmed for his return to action. Notably, the injury is possibly not very serious as he is on the road with the Capitals and is even present with the team in Mumbai, where they will face Hardik Pandya's MI on April 7.

Kuldeep played the first two away games of DC - one against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur and the other against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. He missed the next two at DC's second home in Vizag. DC captain Rishabh Pant opened up on Kuldeep's first absence in the ongoing league on March 31. "We'll bat first. Wicket looks good, we want to use it as a batting track, put runs on the board. (On playing home games in Vizag) I think it makes a lot of difference, but we practiced here. We came here and got 10 days at this wicket. Two changes - Kuldeep had a niggle, and Prithvi Shaw comes in. Ricky Bhui is out, Ishant Sharma comes in," Pant said before the CSK game.

He did not play the previous game against KKR too, which DC lost by a huge margin of 106 runs in Vizag.

Notably, the Indian team's selectors are also monitoring Kuldeep as the left-arm wrist spinner is one of the key tweakers for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in June. The 29-year-old played three T20Is for India across two series in December and January. He took the field for two T20Is against South Africa and then in one game against Afghanistan. The wrist-spinner picked up a fifer in the third T20I against the Proteas and was the vital cog in that victory.