Monday, April 15, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'Beyond Bumrah, there is no one': Brian Lara tears into Mumbai Indians' bowling attack in IPL 2024

'Beyond Bumrah, there is no one': Brian Lara tears into Mumbai Indians' bowling attack in IPL 2024

The question of who else apart from Jasprit Bumrah has been lingering over the Mumbai Indians for the last few games since they started winning in the 2024 edition of the IPL following three losses. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan tapered over that crack against RCB but not against CSK.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: April 15, 2024 18:14 IST
Mumbai Indians haven't been able to restrict the opposition
Image Source : AP Mumbai Indians haven't been able to restrict the opposition with their bowling attack except for Jasprit Bumrah, who has been sensational

Mumbai Indians since the arrival of Suryakumar Yadav and Romario Shepherd into the playing XI in IPL 2024 have looked much stronger and the results reflected it too as they swatted aside the likes of Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, the leakage from the crack that existed and everyone was fearing of it getting exposed, did against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, April 14 at the Wankhede Stadium, especially when the visitors won the game by defending a total at Wankhede Stadium.

Yes, Matheesha Pathirana was excellent with his four-wicket haul but the likes of Shardul Thakur and Tushar Deshpande also chipped in with tight overs at the death and the Mumbai Indians' batters failed to chase down 207 runs at the end with the required rate going upwards of 15. The bowling of Mumbai Indians was in the spotlight yet again even though their batting was expected to score all those runs having made a mockey of 197 a few days ago.

Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara tore into MI's bowling saying that apart from Bumrah no one is putting in the effort that the Men in Blue need. Gerald Coetzee did bowl decently for his spell of 1/35 but the likes of Akash Madhwal, Romario Shepherd and skipper Hardik Pandya all went for 12 runs plus per over.

"Their [MI] bowling is poor. Beyond Jasprit Bumrah, there is no one to actually support them in that bowling attack, and the CSK batters took them apart. The spinners, they only bowled 4 overs after around 7 runs an over, but they weren't trusted with Shivam Dube out there, so MI will have to improve in that area, and what it tells me more about this game is that, if you've got a good bowling unit, like CSK, you look at their bowling, every single bowler played a part in that game, every single bowler," Lara said on Star Sports.

"We had dot balls at the time, we thought that Mumbai Indians were supposed to accelerate, they didn't. So for me, Hardik Pandya had it tough, I think he turned himself in the last couple of over, the master did, you know, three sixes in the last 4-5 balls, but they've got to find a couple of bowlers, match-winning bowlers," the former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach added.

Related Stories
Kieron Pollard 'sick and fed up' of people pinpointing Hardik, feels fans will 'sing his praises'

Kieron Pollard 'sick and fed up' of people pinpointing Hardik, feels fans will 'sing his praises'

Travis Head to team up with Steve Smith for Washington Freedom in MLC 2024

Travis Head to team up with Steve Smith for Washington Freedom in MLC 2024

Heinrich Klaasen enjoys battle against two Indian spinners who challenge him the most

Heinrich Klaasen enjoys battle against two Indian spinners who challenge him the most

Mumbai Indians will go on the road for now starting with Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Thursday, April 18 and since both teams are sailing in the same boat, the five-time champions will hope to get a few points in the north.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement