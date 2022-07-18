Ben Stokes to retire from ODI cricket; will play last match vs South Africa on July 19

Follow us on Image Source : ECB Ben Stokes will play the last match of his ODI career at his home ground - Seat Unique Riverside.

Ben Stokes announced that he will retire from ODI cricket following Tuesday’s game against South Africa. The veteran all-rounder played 104 ODI matches for England and will play the last match of his ODI career at his home ground - Seat Unique Riverside.

"As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it’s not as hard dealing with the fact I can’t give my teammates 100% of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it," said Ben Stokes.

Stokes made his ODI debut in 2011 vs Ireland. In a career spanning over a decade, Stokes made 2919 runs with 3 centuries and 74 wickets against his name.

"I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format. This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way," Stokes added.

Stokes went on to say that his body was letting him down, and he felt he was taking another player's position in the team.

"Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos and the rest of the team their all. It’s time for someone else to progress as a cricketer and make incredible memories like I have over the past 11 years."

Stokes added that now he'll be able to focus and give his all to T20 and Test cricket.

"I will give everything I have to Test cricket, and now, with this decision, I feel I can also give my total commitment to the T20 format.

Stokes ended by wishing his teammates a successful run going forward.

"I would like to wish Jos Buttler, Matthew Mott, the players and the support staff every success going forward. We have made great strides in white-ball cricket over the past seven years, and the future looks bright. I have loved all 104 games I have played so far, I’ve got one more, and it feels amazing to be playing my last game at my home ground in Durham," Ben Stokes added.