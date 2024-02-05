Ben Stokes blames technology for Zak Crawley's wicket in second innings of Vizag Test

Monday, February 05, 2024
     
India won the second Test against England by 106 runs as the visitors were bundled out for just 292 runs chasing the target of 399 runs. Zak Crawley's wicket arguably was the turning point as a DRS call against him went in favour of India.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: February 05, 2024 16:39 IST
Ben Stokes
Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes

Even as India won the second Test against England by 106 runs, Zak Crawley's LBW decision remained the talking point and even England skipper Ben Stokes is not happy with the way the opener was adjudged out. The incident happened in the 42nd over of the innings when Kuldeep Yadav hit the pads of the batter and appealed vociferously to the umpire.

But when the umpire stayed unmoved, the spinner insisted Rohit Sharma to take a review. For the naked eye though and the first replay, it felt as if the impact was outside the leg-stump. But for everyone's surprise, the ball tracking showed the impact to be well within the leg-stump and the three reds meant that the on-field umpire's call had to be overturned. England were 194/4 at that stage with Crawley batting on 73. His wicket certainly changed things quickly and within no time, India were on top.

England skipper Stokes was expectedly asked about the controversial dismissal after the match and he was pretty blunt terming it as a mistake from the technology. "Zak Crawley's LBW decision was the wrong one by the technology," he said of the dismissal.

For the unversed, England were chasing 399 runs to win the second Test match and at one stage, were in a good position. The visiting batters looked fearless and scored runs at a fair clip to keep India on the backfoot. Speaking about the same, Stokes stated that the team believed they could chase down the total even as he lauded the inexperienced spin trio of Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir.

"Coming into this last innings, had full belief in ourselves that we'll chase it down. In moments like that, in games with scoreboard pressure, that's where we get the best out of ourselves. Another great game to be a part of. There's no suggestion whatsoever about how to play. Everyone in the dressing room is a quality player. They are good enough to go out there and assess the conditions, and decide how to go about it. I absolutely loved it (captaining the spinners). To put in the performance they did yesterday was incredible. They showed a lot of maturity beyond the years," the England captain added after the match.

