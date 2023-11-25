BCCI announces India squad for ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2023, Sarfaraz Khan's younger brother gets chance

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CRICASPECT Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) announced India's U19 squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday, November 25. The 18-year-old Musheer Khan, the younger brother of Sarfaraz Khan, is included in the 15-member team for the first time. Punjab's Uday Saharan leads the strong Indian side in the mega tournament in UAE starting on December 8.

Musheer, spin all-rounder, famously scored a triple century in the CK Nayudu Trophy and has already made three first class appearances for Mumbai. He is currently featuring in the ongoing Quadrangular Under-19 Series or India A where he scored a fifty against India B on Friday. Musheer is enjoying rich form in the tournament with two back-to-back fifties and ten wickets in six matches.

However, Musheer in the only player from the Mumbai Cricket Association selected in the 15-member squad. The BCCI has also named three travelling standby players and four additional reserve players who will not travel to UAE.

Meanwhile, India are drawn with Pakistan, Nepal and Afghanistan in Group 1. They face Afghanistan in the opening game of the tournament at ICC Academy Oval - 1 on December 8 and clash against rivals Pakistan at the same venue on December 10. The final will be played at Dubai International Stadium on 17 December.

India U19 Squad: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (C), Aravelly Avanish Rao (WK), Saumy Kumar Pandey (VC), Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (WK), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari

Traveling standby players: Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai, Md. Amaan

Reserve players: Digvijay Patil, Jayanth Goyat, P Vignesh, Kiran Chormale

