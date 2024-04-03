BCB announces itinerary for India women's T20I tour of Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian cricket team.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the schedule for India women's T20I tour of Bangladesh. The Women in Blue will lock horns with Bangladesh in a five-match T20I series that will be organised in Sylhet starting April 28.

India women's tour of Bangladesh

Date Match Venue April 28 1st T20I Sylhet April 30 2nd T20I Sylhet May 2 3rd T20I Sylhet May 6 4th T20I Sylhet May 9 5th T20I Sylhet

The Indian team is expected to reach Bangladesh on April 23 and will get a few days to acclimatise itself before the first T20I on April 28. Three out of the five games will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) whereas two matches will be conducted at the outer stadium.

The five-match tour will help India in getting used to the nature of wickets in the country and the conditions. The bilateral series will also aid India in their preparations for the Asia Cup, slated to be played in July. The Asia Cup is expected to be bigger and better as a total of eight teams will be participating in the tournament this time around.

The President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Jay Shah has already mentioned that the tournament will add to the competitiveness and growth of women's cricket in the region.

"The Women's T20I Asia Cup 2024 underscores the ACC's commitment to promoting women's cricket in the region," said Shah in a statement released by the ACC.

"We are excited to see the increased participation and competitiveness among the teams, reflecting the growing popularity and importance of women's cricket. This expansion, from six teams in 2018 to seven in 2022, and now eight, is a testament to our commitment to the women’s game and the burgeoning talent pool in Asian cricket. We anticipate an exciting tournament that will inspire both players and fans.

"The Women's T20I Asia Cup has become a significant event in the ACC calendar, providing a platform for women cricketers to showcase their skills and passion for the sport. The ACC remains steadfast in its efforts to advance women's cricket and create more opportunities for women to excel internationally," he added.