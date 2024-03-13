Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram Pitch Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

After a riveting T20I series, hosts Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are set to take on each other in a three-match ODI series with the series opener slated to be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday (March 13). The entire T20I leg of the series was played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and now the action shifts to Chattogram.

The rivalry between both Asian teams is on a high, so fans are waiting to witness yet another moving episode.

The visitors have recalled fast bowler Lahiru Kumara to their squad for the series against the Bangla Tigers whereas emerging allrounder Kamindu Mendis has also been added to the team. Dushmantha Chameera failed to get into the mix with an injury.

Sri Lanka's bowling attack looks fairly balanced on paper. They have a perfect blend of spin and pace bowling options in the form of Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dunith Wellalage.

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium Pitch Report

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium sports a slow track that favours the spinners. Scoring runs at the venue is not an easy task in the ODIs as the pitch starts to wear down as the game progresses. The first ODI might see a decent battle between the bat and ball as a fresh strip will be on offer. However, the spinners will have an edge over the batters.

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium ODI Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 28

Matches won batting first: 11

Matches won bowling first: 17

Average first innings score: 223

Average second innings score: 184

Highest total scored: 409/8 by India vs Bangladesh

Highest score chased: 288/3 by Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe

Lowest total recorded: 44 all out by Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh

Lowest total defended: 169/9 by Bangladesh vs Afghanistan