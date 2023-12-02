Bangladesh defeat New Zealand to script history in Sylhet, kickstart WTC 2023-25 cycle in style

Follow us on Image Source : BCB/X Bangladesh.

Taijul Islam's scintillating six-for has helped Bangladesh defeat New Zealand by 150 runs in the first Test of the two-match series in Sylhet on December 2 (Saturday). The victory in Sylhet is a historic one for the Bangla Tigers as it is the first time they have defeated the Kiwis in a Test match at home.

The visitors failed to come up with answers against the wizardry of Taijul as the slow left-arm orthodox bowlers spun a web around them to claim match figures of 10/184. He bagged 4/109 in the first innings and finished with 6/75 in the second innings.

Needing three wickets to draw first blood in the series on day 5, Bangladesh wrapped the game in a jiffy as off-spinner Nayeem Hasan dismissed Daryl Mitchell (58) to put an end to New Zealand's hopes of making any miraculous comeback.

Taijul picked up the last two wickets in the form of Tim Southee (34) and Ish Sodhi (22) to stamp Bangladesh's authority on the game.

More to follow...

Bangladesh's playing XI:

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam

New Zealand's playing XI:

Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Ajaz Patel

