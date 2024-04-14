Australia's World Cup hero Travis Head looks to prepare for T20 WC through IPL

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Pat Cummins and Travis Head.

Australia's World Cup hero Travis Head is having a fine time in the Indian Premier League 2024 as he is plying his trade for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Roped in for 6.8 crore by the 2016 champions, Head has scored 123 runs in four innings at an average of just over 30. One of his outings had a jaw-dropping 24-ball 62 in the record game against Mumbai Indians.

Head looks to use the Indian cash-rich league to build up for the upcoming T20 World Cup as the Aussies aim for a triple crown. They are already the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup champions and now look to become the only team to hold all three ICC titles at the same time.

Head says that he is under pressure to continue to play the way he is doing at the moment. "I've come a long way as a player. I guess owning a little bit of the style I want to play and the way I have played overseas too, I've been able to tick a few boxes. Now, the pressure is to continue to play the way I am playing. I think in all formats, I need to make sure that I go back to what simplifies everything, which is my technique and my blueprint," Head told PTI.

He opened the innings for the Aussies in three of the previous four series in the format but was released from the white-ball squads for their series against West Indies. Head hopes to continue his ongoing opening position run going in IPL. "With the World Cup coming around the corner and, hopefully, being involved in that squad and batting at the top of the order…it gives me good preparation here in the IPL to try and get some runs and have a little bit of form going into the World Cup," noted Head.

He was also aware of the toll it takes to play the full IPL season. "I think it is important for me to make sure that I'm mentally fresh throughout the IPL and continuing to work on my game, and making sure that I am ready for the World Cup when that time comes. But I am feeling like I am prepared and ready at the moment,” he said.

"It was nice to get some runs in the first game, and honestly, I didn't really have too many expectations. It's been a long time between IPLs for me, seven years, but I've learned a lot over that time and am a lot more mature now. I feel like I understand my game a lot more. So, a lot of different feelings coming back and not trying to be too nervous or worried about results. I am just making sure that the things that I've done over the last few years are going to work and I best prepare myself to play well for the franchise," he said.

Head also opened up about his performances in the WTC and ODI World Cup finals against India. "The two finals come to mind. But a big Test series (2023) and some T20 games in between…I feel I drew a lot of my blueprint and confidence from that Test tour in India, which then flowed into the World Test Championship and then especially to the World Cup final. I was able to draw back on some of the things that worked well on those wickets and it’s nice that it has come together in big games for me,” Head said.