Australia and West Indies announce playing XIs for Test series opener in Adelaide

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kraigg Brathwaite (left) and Pat Cummins (right).

Australia and West Indies have confirmed their playing XIs for the first Test of the two-match series to be played at the Adelaide Oval starting Wednesday, January 17. While Australia have made two noteworthy changes to their XI, West Indies have decided to hand out debut caps to three of their players.

One of the two changes made by Australia will witness Steve Smith open the innings alongside Usman Khawaja whereas the other change brings budding allrounder Cameron Green back into the XI after warming the bench for the past few months.

On the other hand, the Kraigg Brathwaite-led side has announced that the middle-order batters Kavem Hodge and Justin Greaves alongside pacer Shamar Joseph will play the first Test of their careers.

West Indies have a forgettable record against the reigning World Test champions. The Men from the Caribbean haven't won a Test match against Australia since 2003. Their last win over the Aussies came at St. John's in Antigua in May 2003.

Interstingly, the Windies haven't won a Test against the Australians in the latter's backyard since their victory in the Perth Test in February 1997.

Australia's Playing XI:

Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies' Playing XI:

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach

Australia Test squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

West Indies Test squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie