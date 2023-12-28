'Where is he?': Bizarre scenes at MCG as play delayed with third umpire stuck in lift

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER AUS vs PAK match resumption delayed due to bizarre circumstances.

In a bizarre incident during the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 3, the play was delayed with the third umpire stuck in a lift. Australia and Pakistan are up against each other in the second Test of the three-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The two teams are dishing out a good contest but Aussies are ahead after a few dropped chances from Pakistan which are haunting the visitors now. However, there was a strange incident during the game.

In a bizarre scene at the iconic ground, the resumption of the second session after lunch was delayed for several minutes with the third umpire Richard Illingworth stuck in the lift. Cricket Australia and MCG shared the development. "The game is delayed because the third umpire...is stuck in the lift," Cricket Australia's social media arm posted on X. Meanwhile, MCG wrote "Sorry".

Australian batters Steve Smith and David Warner were waiting for the restart with their scoreline reading 6/2 and a lead of 60 behind them. The game was to resume at 1:25 PM local time but as the third umpire was not in his seat, the on-field umpires did not allow the game to resume. However, the fourth umpire Phil Gillespie came into the third umpire box to ensure the game began. A little later, Illingworth returned and gave a wave to the crowd.

Australia lead Pakistan after Day 3

Australia are now leading Pakistan at the end of the third day of this Test match. Pakistan made a stunning comeback in the game when they removed four Aussie batters at the start of the hosts' second innings. Aussies lost the likes of David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head for 16 runs, which sensed the visitors are back in the game. But they then conceded all the momentum and dropped a dolly of Mitchell Marsh on 20, who then went on to score 96. The Aussies have made 187/6 and are leading by 241 runs. The task is getting taller and taller for Pakistan now.

