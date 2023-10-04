Asian Games 2023 October 3 Schedule: Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain eye Gold; wrestling begins

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Neeraj Chopra and Lovlina Borgohain, two top contenders of Gold medal for India will be in action on October 4

Another day of numerous medals awaits the Indian contingent in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou after the tally reached 69 on Tuesday, October 3. Athletics continued to be the top performer with 22 medals in the discipline so far and two more Gold medals were added on Tuesday after Parul Chaudhary in women's 5000m and Annu Rani in women's javelin throw finished at top spots. Another rush of Gold is expected in Track and Field with as many as eight events scheduled for the day, including the big one of Neeraj Chopra.

Chopra, who has won everything there is to be won in the field, will hope to defend his Asian Games Gold. Apart from Chopra, there is star boxer Lovlina Borgohain's 75kg final. Wrestlers finally begin their campaign with the men's hockey team set to take on Korea in the semi-final. Squash players in mixed doubles and men's singles will hope to confirm a medal in each of their categories while both Kabaddi teams will also be in action.

Here's India's full schedule for Wednesday, October 4:

Archery

Medal event: Compound mixed team quarter-finals, semi-finals and medal matches (Team India: Jyothi Surekha Vennam/Ojas Pravin Deotale) - 6:10 AM onwards

Medal event: Recurve mixed team quarter-finals, semi-finals and medal matches (Team India: Ankita Bhakat/Atanu Das) - 11:30 AM onwards

Bridge

Medal event: Men's team semi-finals (Team India) - 6:30 AM onwards

Athletics

Medal events

35km race walk mixed teams (Ram Baboo, Manju Rani) - 4:30 AM

Men’s high jump final (Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Jesse Sandesh) - 4:30 PM

Men’s javelin throw final (Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena) - 4:35 PM

Women’s triple jump final (Sheena Nellickal Varkey) - 4:40 PM

Women’s 800m final (Harmilan Bains, Chanda) - 4:55 PM

Men’s 5000m final (Gulveer Singh, Avinash Sable) - 5:10 PM

Women’s 4x400m relay final (Team India) - 5:45 PM

Men’s 4x400m relay final (Team India) - 6:05 PM

Equestrian

Medal event: Jumping individual qualifying and team final (Tejas Dhingra, Kirat Singh Nagra, Yash Nensee) - 6:30 AM onwards

Badminton

Men’s singles round of 16 (HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth) - 7:30 AM onwards

Women’s singles round of 16 (PV Sindhu) - 7:30 AM onwards

Men’s doubles round of 16 (Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy) - 7:30 AM onwards

Women’s doubles round of 16 (Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto) - 7:30 AM onwards

Women’s doubles round of 16 (K Sai Pratheek/Tanisha Crasto) - 7:30 AM onwards

Boxing

Women’s 57kg semi-finals: Parveen (IND) vs Yu Ting Lin (TPE) - 11:30 AM

Women’s 75kg final: Lovlina Borgohain (IND) vs Li Qian (CHN) - 1:15 PM

Chess

Men’s team round 6 (Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa) - 12:30 PM

Women’s team round 6 (Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B) - 12:30 PM

Diving

Medal event: Men’s 10m platform preliminary and final (Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi) - 10:30 AM onwards

Hockey

Men’s semi-finals: India vs South Korea - 1:30 PM

Kabaddi

Men’s team Group A: India vs Thailand - 6:00 AM

Women’s team Group A: India vs Thailand - 1:30 PM

Roller skating

Medal event: Mixed inline freestyle skating slalom pair (Jinesh Satyan Nanal, Shreyasi Joshi) - 1:30 PM

Sport climbing

Medal event: Women’s speed relay (Anisha Verma, Shivpreet Pannu, Shivani Charak, Saniya Farooque Shaikh) - 9:05 AM onwards

Squash

Medal event: Mixed doubles semi-final (Dipika Pallikal/Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu): India vs Hong Kong China - 9:30 AM onwards

Medal event: Mixed doubles semi-final (Anahat Singh/Abhay Singh): India vs Malaysia - 10:30 AM

Men’s singles semi-finals: Saurav Ghosal (IND) vs Chi Hin Henry Leung (HKG) - 3:30 PM

Volleyball

Women’s classification Pool G: India vs Nepal - 8:00 AM

Wrestling

Medal events: Men's Greco-Roman 60kg (Gyanender), 67kg (Neeraj), 77kg (Vikas), 87kg (Sunil Kumar) - 7:30 AM onwards

