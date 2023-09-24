Asian Games 2023 Cricket: Smriti Mandhana's India storm into final, ensure medal in maiden appearance

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Smriti Mandhana and Indian players

Asian Games 2023 Cricket: The Smriti Mandhana-led Indian women's team defeated the Bangladesh side in the first semifinal of the women's cricket event at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday, September 24. The Women in Blue thumped down Bangladesh in a lopsided affair at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou to register as they chased down the target of 52 with ease. Earlier, the shooting and rowing athletes won two Silver medals as India opened its medals tally on Day 1 of the Hangzhou spectacle.

The Indian women's side dominated the semifinal. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first but that was the only thing that went to Nigar Sultana team's way. They were blown away by some disciplined Indian bowling and some naive mistakes on their own. Bangladesh were bowled out for their lowest T20I total against India - 51 as none of the batter barring Sultana could enter into the double digits.

More to follow...

