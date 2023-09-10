Pakistan lose ODI World No.1 crown to Australia ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup Super Four clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan Cricket players

Ahead of the high-octane clash against India in the Asia Cup Super Four, Pakistan have lost their World No.1 crown in ODI cricket. The Men in Green take on the Men in Blue in round two of India vs Pakistan in the Asian tournament. Pakistan and Australia were in a tug-of-war for the pinnacle spot in the 50-over format but have now squandered the lead to the Aussies.

The Australian team is now the new No.1 ODI team in the World. The five-time ODI champions take the spot after their thumping win over South Africa in the second ODI of a five-match series. Riding on the back of centuries from Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner and some disciplined bowling, Australia defeated the Proteas by 123 runs at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein on Saturday night.

Warner made a thumping return to form as he shattered Sachin Tendulkar's record of most hundreds scored by an opener in International cricket. Playing in place of an injured Cameron Green, Labuschagne scored another match-winning knock to keep the selectors interested in him for the World Cup. In the bowling front, Adam Zampa took four wickets while the pacers chipped in with wickets to bowl the hosts out for 269.

Australia regain World No.1 status

The win took them back to the top of the ODI World rankings. The Aussies have 121 rating points, while Pakistan have 120 to their name. India are ranked No.3 in the world with 114 ratings. Australia and Pakistan are fighting for the World No.1 ODI spot for quite some time now. Aussies were the World No.1 ODI team but Pakistan took that spot away from them when the Babar Azam-led side defeated Afghanistan in an ODI series. They held the pinnacle spot until Australia's twin ODI wins over the Proteas.

