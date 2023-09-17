Asia Cup 2023: List of all award winners, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj claim big prize

Follow us on Image Source : AP Asia Cup 2023 winners on Sep 17

India registered a dominating 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka to lift the Asia Cup 2023 trophy on Sunday, September 17. Mohammed Siraj produced record-breaking figures of six for 21 to bowl out Sri Lanka on just 50 runs while bowling first at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium and then openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan chased the target in just 37 balls.

It was a one-sided affair in the final as the match inside 22 overs. As expected, Mohammed Siraj claimed the Player of the Match award for his six wickets and also finished the tournament as the leading wicket-taker for India with 10 wickets in four innings. Sri Lankan youngster Matheesha Pathirana topped the bowling chart with 11 wickets in six innings to pip out Siraj, Shaheen Afridi and Dunith Wellalage.

In batting, India youngster Shubman Gill topped the chart in his maiden Asia Cup campaign. He scored unbeaten 27* runs off 19 balls in the final and finished the tournament with 302 runs in five innings at an average of 75.50 with one hundred and two fifties. He was the only batter to cross the 300-run mark and the only Indian with 200-plus runs in this edition of the Asia Cup.

List of Award Winners in Asia Cup 2023:

Winners - India (Prize Money- $150,000)

Runner-up - Sri Lanka (Prize Money- $75,000)

Player of the Tournament - Kuldeep Yadav (9 wickets) (Prize Money- $15,000)

Player of the Match in the Final - Mohammed Siraj (6 wickets) (Prize Money- $5,000)

Most Runs in Tournament - Shubman Gill (302 runs)

Most Wickets in Tournament - Matheesha Pathirana (11 wickets)

Catch of the Match in Final - Ravindra Jadeja for Pathum Nissanka's dismissal (Prize Money- $5,000)

In addition to the above awards and prizes, the BCCI secretary also handed out $50,000 to Colombo's ground staff for their remarkable work during the rain-hit tournament.

