Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma achieve 5,000 runs as pair in ODI cricket history, join elite list

The records were raining cats and dogs after Team India chose to bat first in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours clash against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 12 in Colombo. After Rohit Sharma reached the 10,000-run mark in ODI cricket and the duo of the skipper and Shubman Gill completed 1000 partnership runs, the senior pros were waiting to achieve a record for themselves as well.

After Shubman Gill got out for just 19, Virat Kohli, who was coming off a sensational century against Pakistan a day ago, opened his account with a couple of runs and that was enough for him and Rohit Sharma to achieve the milestone of 5,000 partnership runs in ODI cricket history. Rohit and Kohli became the 8th pair to achieve the record and the third Indian pair after Sourav Ganguly-Sachin Tendulkar (8227 runs) and Shikhar Dhawan-Rohit Sharma (5193 runs).

Highest partnership runs in ODI cricket history

8227 - Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar (India)

5992 - Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

5475 - Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

5462 - Marvan Atapattu, Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)

5409 - Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden (Australia)

5206 - Gordon Greenidge, Desmond Haynes (West Indies)

5193 - Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (India)

5008 - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (India)

The partnership lasted for just 10 runs as Dunith Wellalage, who had his tails up after dismissing Gill, sent back Kohli for just three getting him caught out at short mid-wicket. Soon after, Wellalage's first delivery of his next over, which was an arm ball stayed low and shattered skipper Rohit Sharma's stumps.

The Sri Lankan left-arm spinner was single-handedly responsible for reducing India to 91/3 from 80/0. Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul started the repair job and stitched a 45-run stand in 12 overs and the duo will now be eyeing to accelerate and help their side get to a score of around 270-280.

