Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: I was mentally ready to bat at number four: Ravindra Jadeja

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jadeja in action

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was promoted to the fourth position in India's opening match against Pakistan playing a crucial 29-ball 35. He said he was "mentally ready" for the challenge.

Against Pakistan, Jadeja came out to bat after opener KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma got out for golden duck and 12 respectively. He shared 52 runs with Hardik Pandya (33 not out) for the fifth wicket before the latter took India past the target of 149.

"Of course (I knew it coming)... I knew such a situation would come after seeing their playing XI. I was mentally ready. Luckily, I scored those crucial runs for the team," Jadeja said of India's famous five-wicket win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener on Sunday.

"I was the only leftie in the top seven, sometimes when left-arm spinners and leg-spinners are bowling, it's easy for a left-hander to take chances.

"I just play according to the situation whenever I go out there. In T20, you don't have much time to think, you just go out there and express yourself. I just have to score runs while batting and give breakthroughs when it's needed."

Asked if it (his batting at No. 4) is the way forward, Jadeja said: "It depends on the situation and the opponent bowlers."

Jadeja was promoted to negate the spin duo of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz as both of them turned the ball away from a right-hander.

Asked what he and Hardik discussed while batting, he said: "India-Pakistan matches are always high-pressure games. You have high expectations.

"I don't think there was anything much to discuss, such things happen in T20 format. Everyone contributed in batting, bowling and catches. There was not much to discuss and dissect."

While bowling, both he (2-0-11-0) and Yuzvendra Chahal (4-0-32-0) returned wicketless but Jadeja said they did well to check the run flow.

"Spinners also did well, sometimes you do well but don't get wickets. T20 format is like that. As a bowling unit, we did well.

"It was a collective effort. Spinners didn't get any wickets but they restricted the run flow. Those 15-20 runs were crucial in the end," he said.

Asked about the concluding group match against qualifiers Hong Kong on Wednesday, Jadeja said: "We are going to play against Hong Kong with a positive mindset and we will not take them lightly.

"On a given day, anything can happen in T20Is. We will give our best and play positively," he said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Cricket News