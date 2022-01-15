Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Australia vice-captain Steve Smith

Live Score Australia vs England 5th Test Day 3 Live Match Updates of Ashes 2021-22 Final Test from Hobart

Day 2 Report

Australia's captain Pat Cummins and vice-captain Steve Smith were the chief architects for the host on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test of Ashes 2021-22 here at the Blundstone Arena, Hobart on Saturday. Smith scored gritty 17 runs in 37 balls as Australia lose the top three wickets in a quick session while Cummins clinched a four-wicket haul on to all out England on 188.

At stumps, Australia's score read 37/3 -- with the hosts leading by 152 runs. Smith (17*) and Scott Boland (3*) are currently at the crease. After gaining a lead of 115, Australia got off to a dreadful start as the hosts lost David Warner (0) on the third ball of the second innings. The left-handed batter was sent back to the pavilion by his arch-nemesis Stuart Broad. Soon after, Marnus Labuschagne (5) was dismissed by Chris Woakes, reducing Australia to 5/2 in the fourth over.