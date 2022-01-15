Sunday, January 16, 2022
     
Live Score Australia vs England 5th Test Day 3 Live Match Updates of Ashes 2021-22 Final Test from Hobart

Ashes Live Score Updates, Australia vs England 5th Test, Live Cricket Score Day 3: Get the Live Cricket Scores, Commentary, Latest Scorecard, Live Blog and Latest News from Australia vs England, 5th Test, Day 3 from Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
Hobart Published on: January 16, 2022 8:00 IST
File photo of Australia vice-captain Steve Smith
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Australia vice-captain Steve Smith 

Day 2 Report

Australia vs England, 5th Test: Smith in middle as Australia extend lead to 152 at stumps on Day 2

Australia's captain Pat Cummins and vice-captain Steve Smith were the chief architects for the host on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test of Ashes 2021-22 here at the Blundstone Arena, Hobart on Saturday. Smith scored gritty 17 runs in 37 balls as Australia lose the top three wickets in a quick session while Cummins clinched a four-wicket haul on to all out England on 188. 

At stumps, Australia's score read 37/3 -- with the hosts leading by 152 runs. Smith (17*) and Scott Boland (3*) are currently at the crease. After gaining a lead of 115, Australia got off to a dreadful start as the hosts lost David Warner (0) on the third ball of the second innings. The left-handed batter was sent back to the pavilion by his arch-nemesis Stuart Broad. Soon after, Marnus Labuschagne (5) was dismissed by Chris Woakes, reducing Australia to 5/2 in the fourth over.

