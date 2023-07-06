Ashes 2023 Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch ENG vs AUS 3rd Test on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : AP The third and crucial Ashes Test is set to commence today (July 6) at Headingley.

The third and most important Test match of the ongoing Ashes is set to commence today at Headingley in Leeds. Australia are leading the series 2-0 having won the first two Test matches and will be keen on sealing the series in this match itself. On the other hand, England will be looking to pull one back and stay alive. However, it won't be easy for the home side who have not performed as per expectations so far.

Controversy has surrounded this Ashes with Jonny Bairstow's stumping dismissal hogging all the limelight after the Lord's Test. Meanwhile, England have also announced their playing XI making three changes from the previous Test. James Anderson, Josh Tongue and Ollie Pope (injured) are missing while Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Moeen Ali have been included in the playing XI. Australia, on the other hand, are likely to rest Josh Hazlewood with Scott Boland replacing him in the line-up.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of England vs Australia, 3rd Test, Ashes 2023 in India:

When is England vs Australia Test match?

England vs Australia 3rd Test match will start on Thursday, July 6

At what time does ENG vs AUS Test match begin?

England vs Australia 3rd Test match will begin at 11:00 AM Local Time (London) and 3:30 PM IST

Where is the ENG vs AUS Test match being played?

England vs Australia 3rd Test match will be played at Headingley, Leeds.

Where can you watch ENG vs AUS Test match on TV in India?

England vs Australia 3rd Test match can be watched on Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD)

Where can you watch ENG vs AUS Test match online in India?

England vs Australia 3rd Test match can be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

ENG vs AUS Probable Playing XIs:

England Probable XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood

Australia Probable XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood/Scott Boland.

