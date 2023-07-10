Ashes 2023: David Warner's spot in danger after Mitchell Marsh's exceptional show at Headingley

Follow us on Image Source : AP David Warner has scored only 141 runs in three Tests so far

The ongoing Ashes series between England and Australia is nicely set up for a thrilling finish with the home team pulling one back on the visitors to make it 2-1. England chased down 251 runs on the fourth day at Headingley, Leeds to win the third Test and will be looking to level the series in Manchester. Though the Test match is around nine days away, there are already talks around David Warner's spot being in danger for the Manchester contest.

The left-hander did well to start the Ashes with good scores and perhaps, looked in best touch in last few months at Lord's. However, Stuart Broad dimissed him twice in two innings in the third Test with the new ball and that has put his spot in danger. Warner has so far scored 141 runs in six innings at an average of 23.50 with only one half-century to his name.

Warner accumulated 4 and 1 in two innings at Headingley and at the same time, Mitchell Marsh, making a comeback since 2019, scored a stunning ton in the first innings. He also bowled well to pick up key wickets and cannot be dropped immediately in the fourth Test in favour of Cameron Green. Marsh played third Test only because Green was unfit and was carrying a niggle. Pat Cummins has confirmed that Green is on his way to get fit and if he slots in straight away into the playing XI, the only unsure spot is of David Warner at the moment.

Moreover, Australia could also opt to not pick Green for the fourth Test despite being fit and if they intend to give Warner more time. Green has been poor with the bat as well scoring only 84 runs in four innings at an average of 21. But when the same asked to Cummins, he chose to keep his cards close to his chest stating that Australia will pick the best XI for the fourth Test.

"You keep all options open. We've got nine or 10 days now, so we'll take a deep breath. We'll go away for a few days. But everyone comes back into it. Greeny should be fit for Manchester. Josh [Hazlewood] will be back in there as well. So we should have a full roster and we'll have a look at the wicket and have a chat and work out the best XI," Cummins said after the match.

