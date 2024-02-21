Antigua and Barbuda Falcons replace Jamaica Tallawahs as new CPL franchise

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cheerleaders during a CPL game.

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has filled the void that was created by the exit of Jamaica Tallawahs with the addition of a brand-new franchise named the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. The addition was announced on Tuesday (February 20) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound.

Earlier, Kris Persaud, a businessman based out of Florida, who primarily owned Tallawahs had made it known to the CPL that he was in no position to carry on with managing Tallawahs because of the lack of profit that came his way.

Therefore, the CPL organising committee decided to take the franchise down and was planning to replace it with another franchise.

Worldwide Sports Management Group owns the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. Interestingly, Persaud is also associated with the Worldwide Sports Management Group and he believes that the addition of " Antigua & Barbuda Falcons will bring a unique energy and vitality to the CPL".

"We are brand new; we are here, we are ready... let's get ready to play! The Antigua & Barbuda Falcons will bring a unique energy and vitality to the CPL. We are ready to fly high and conquer what is before us," Persaud was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"We want to establish a winner's culture within the team and also a culture of winning and success off the field - among every individual associated with this franchise and the amazing fans we will have at our special home base at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in lovely Antigua," Persaud added.

"What you are witnessing today as we unveil the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, is something truly special and I want to thank the Government of Antigua & Barbuda, who have worked closely with us to bring the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons to life. Antigua is our home... This country has a rich cricket history and the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons will create more great history on these shores. It is now time for the Falcons to fly high!" he concluded.

The 2024 edition of the Caribbean Premier League will run from August 28 to October 6. The summit clash will be organised at The National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.