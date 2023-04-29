Andrew Strauss to step down as ECB's strategic advisor

Follow us on Image Source : AP Andrew Strauss

Former England captain Andrew Strauss has decided to step down as the England Cricket Board's Strategic Advisor ahead of the Annual General Meeting of the board. He took up the position back in 2020 while also worked as Interim Managing Director of Cricket for England's Men's cricket team between February and May 2022. Strauss has also worked as Director of England Cricket for over three years before.

Coming back to his stepping down as Strategic Advisor, Strauss feels this is the right time to step away and wished all the luck to the new board. "I've really enjoyed my time at the ECB and am proud of having contributed to a successful period for our England teams. With increasing commitments outside of the organisation, sadly I've decided it's time to step away from my current role. I wish the new Board all the very best as it continues in its mission to grow our game," he said,

ECB Chair Richard Thompson respected Straus' decision and also lauded him for his services in making England Cricket at the better place than he joined. "Andrew has given outstanding service to English cricket over many years in a number of different roles. I've greatly valued the advice and expertise he has provided in my time as Chair, and have enjoyed working with him. We are currently implementing the vast majority of recommendations from his impressive High Performance Review, which I believe will help our England Men's teams to sustain their success. I have no doubt he has much more to contribute to the game and hope he will return in the future," he said.

Meanwhile, ECB's Chief Operating Officer David Mahoney has also stepped down from his role and will not be at the position after September 1. ECB has also appointed three non-executive directors Penny Avis, Baroness Zahida Manzoor CBE, Jennifer Owen Adams and Gareth Williams for the next three years.

Related Stories Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff airlifted to hospital after car crash during shoot

Latest Cricket News