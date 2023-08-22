Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI Preview and Streaming: When and Where to Watch AFG vs PAK in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

Just over a week ago to go from Asia Cup, Afghanistan and Pakistan take on each other in an ODI series. The two teams met each other in the Super Four stage in last year's 20-over Asia Cup, where Babar Azam's men prevailed by the skin of the teeth in a one-wicket win. The two would fancy their chances in the upcoming tournament too for which they are yet again pitted in different groups.

But first things first, a three-match ODI series will be important for that tournament. The two teams are facing each other in Sri Lanka, which is the joint venue for Asia Cup. Pakistan have added Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf and Saud Shakeel for the series, while Noor Ahmed makes a comeback for Afghanistan. It was Afghanistan, who produced a surprise when they defeated Pakistan in the last series they faced against each other. Rashid Khan's team won a three-match T20I series by a margin of 2-1 against a Pakistan side that was missing several key players.

The Afghans are also red-hot, coming on the back of a 2-1 ODI series win over Bangladesh at the latter's home. On the other hand, Pakistan also registered a dominant 4-1 win at home against New Zealand in their last ODI series. Here are all the live-streaming details of the match.

When is Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI match?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will be played on Tuesday, August 22

At what time does Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI match begin?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will begin at 3:00 PM IST

Where is Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI match being played?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will be played at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Where can you watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI match on TV in India?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI match live broadcast on Sony Ten 3 in India

Where can you watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI match online in India?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI match online on the Fancode app and website

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Agha Salman

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Ikram Alikhil, Wafadar Momand, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad

