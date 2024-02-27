Afghanistan vs Ireland Live: When and where to watch AFG vs IRE 1st Test on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : CRICKETIRELAND X Afghanistan will take on Ireland in a one-off Test match in Abu Dhabi followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is in Sharjah

Afghanistan are playing a Test match yet again after three weeks, something they aren't used to and maybe that's what they are their opponents Ireland are missing since getting promoted to the full-member nation status - regular games in the format. Afghanistan were to host Ireland for a Test match and six white-ball games in the UAE with the lone red-ball game to be played in Abu Dhabi. However, the venue has changed at the last minute with the Test match to now be played at the adjacent Tolerance Oval in place of the usual Sheikh Zayed Stadium due to a school sports championship.

The venue change just sums up how much these two teams have played Test cricket - 15 matches in total. Most of the matches are an afterthought of the white-ball series between the two countries and neither of them have played a proper three-match Test series. Ireland are yet to even win a Test match while Afghanistan's one of two victories came against this very opponent five years ago. Afghanistan do have some recent Test-playing experience while Ireland last played a match at Lord's in June last year.

When and where to watch Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st Test live on TV and OTT in India?

The one-off Test match between Afghanistan and Ireland will kick off at 11 AM IST on Wednesday, February 28 every day till March 3. Unfortunately, the match will not have a live broadcast on TV, however, its live streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Nasir Jamal, Bahir Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Malik, Karim Janat, Nijat Masood, Zahir Khan, Naveed Zadran, Zia-ur-Rehman, Mohammad Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Khalil Gurbaz

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Andrew Balbirnie(c), James McCollum, Peter Moor, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Matthew Foster, Theo van Woerkom