Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, Match 8, BBL13: Adelaide Oval Pitch Report

After a brief pause of five days, the Big Bash League (BBL 13) is set to resume with Adelaide Strikers taking on Sydney Thunder in match No. 8 at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday, December 19. This is the second game of the season for both teams, however, Strikers are yet to take the field.

The Matthew Short-led Strikers witnessed a washout in their season opener against Brisbane Heat on December 9, while Thunder lost their first game of the 13th edition at the hands of Heat by 20 runs at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on December 12.

Adelaide Oval Pitch Report:

The wicket at the Adelaide Oval is going to be tailor-made for batting. The pitch at the venue is historically known for its batting-friendly nature and offers a bit of spin as the game progresses. The square boundaries at the ground are shorter compared to the straight boundaries and that encourages batters to go for cross-bat shots rather than going down the ground.

Adelaide Oval Record and Stats:

Total T20I Matches: 18

Matches won batting first: 9

Matches won bowling first: 8

Average first innings score: 153

Average second innings score: 136

Highest total scored: 233/2 by Australia vs Sri Lanka

Highest score chased: 170/1 vy AUS-W vs ENG-W

Lowest total recorded: 66 all out by AUS-W vs NZ-W

Adelaide Strikers' 15-member squad for the clash with Thunder:

Matthew Short (c), Wes Agar, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Brendan Doggett, Adam Hose, Josh Kann, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, Harry Nielsen (wk), Jamie Overton, David Payne, D’Arcy Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald

Sydney Thunder's 14-member squad for the clash with Strikers:

Cameron Bancroft, Ollie Davies, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Liam Hatcher, Zaman Khan, Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras, Alex Ross, William Salzmann, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha

