ACC Men's Emerging Cup 2023 Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch IND-A vs UAE-A on TV and online?

India A (IND-A) will kick off their ACC Men's Emerging Cup 2023 campaign with a Group B match against United Arab Emirates A (UAE-A) at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club on Friday, July 14. Yash Dhull, who captained India's winning team in ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 and 2021 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup, will be leading the emerging Indian team with some talented stars like Abhishek Sharma, Harshit Rana, Dhruv Jurel, and Prabhsimran Singh.

Aryansh Sharma will be leading the UAE A side which faces a tough challenge from India and Pakistan in Group B in the fifth edition of the tournament. India won the first edition of the tournament in 2013 and were runner-up in the 2018 edition while UAE reached the semi-final of the 2013 edition, their highest achievement.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of ACC Emerging Cup 2023 in India:

When is India A vs UAE A match?

India A vs UAE A match will be played on Friday, July 14

At what time does IND-A vs UAE-A match begin?

India A vs UAE A match will begin at 10:00 AM Local Time (Colombo) and 10:00 AM IST

Where is the IND-A vs UAE-A match being played?

India A vs UAE A match will be played at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club

Where can you watch IND-A vs UAE-A match on TV in India?

Fans from India can enjoy India A vs UAE A match live broadcast on Star Sports Network

Where can you watch IND-A vs UAE-A match online in India?

One can watch India A vs UAE A match online on the FanCode website and app

IND-A vs UAE-A Squads:

IND-A Squad: Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Nishant Sindhu, Pradosh Paul, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, RS Hangargekar, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh

UAE-A Squad: Ethan DSouza, Jonathan Figy, Lovepreet Singh, Ansh Tandon, Ali Naseer (c), Fahad Nawaz, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Ashwanth Chidambaram, Sanchit Sharma, Adhitya Shetty, Nilansh Keswani, Jash Giyanani, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Mohammed Faraazuddin

