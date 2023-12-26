ACB slaps sanctions, delays central contracts of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mujeeb Ur Rahman Naveen ul Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi (from left to right).

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has slapped sanctions and delayed the central contracts of Naveen Ul Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi for "prioritising their personal interests over playing for Afghanistan".

A press release from the ACB mentions that the troika recently informed the board of its consent to let them feature in franchise tournaments around the world and the desire not to sign a central contract.

"The insistence on not signing the central contract for these players was their involvement in commercial leagues, prioritising their personal interests over playing for Afghanistan, which is regarded as a national responsibility. By opting for their release, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to take disciplinary measures against these players," the ACB release read.

Taking cognizance of the magnitude of the matter, the ACB set up a committee to launch an investigation into the same and "develop appropriate recommendations that best serve the ACB's interests".

The committee's recommendations have landed a deadly blow on the three players involved. The first of the three key recommendations states that "the three players shall not be eligible for the central contract for one year. In this case, ACB will consider and decide their participation in events when needed".

The second recommendation might put an end to the trio's two-year franchise future as the committee has advised the ACB to revoke their current NOCs and deem them non-eligible for NOCs for two years.

ACB's decision has sent shockwaves across the cricketing fraternity and has given a strongly worded message that every player needs to "maintain the ACB's principles and prioritize the country's interests above their personal ones".

Notably, Mujeeb was recently bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the IPL 2024 auction for USD 241,000 and is currently rendering his services to Melbourne Renegades in the ongoing Big Bash League. On the other hand, Naveen and Farooqi are with Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.

Latest Cricket News