Monday, October 23, 2023
     
  5. Abdullah Shafique smacks Naveen-ul-Haq over deep square leg to end Pakistan's six-hitting drought in powerplay

Abdullah Shafique scored 58 runs off 75 balls against Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, October 23. His innings was studded with five fours and two sixes and came at a strike rate of 77.33.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2023 17:39 IST
Abdullah Shafique acknowledges the applause from the Chennai crowd
Image Source : AP Abdullah Shafique acknowledges the applause from the Chennai crowd after scoring a fifty against Afghanistan in the World Cup 2023.

Right-handed opener Abdullah Shafique has entered the Babar Azam-led side with a breath of fresh air and seems to be infusing a radiance into the team. His inclusion has brought a sense of balance at the top of the order and Pakistan are now breathing easily as far as their opening combination is concerned.

Significantly, Shafique has also put an end to a seemingly unending drought that had brought a lot of criticism Pakistan's way. He hit Pakistan's first six in ODIs in the powerplay overs in 2023 when he executed a pull shot to perfection against Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq on the third delivery of the fifth over.

Naveen tried to bump Abdullah but the ball could only rise shoulder-high and the Pakistan batter was quick to pounce on it and hammered it over the deep square leg fence to bring the first six for Pakistan in ODIs in 2023. 

He didn't really stop there and hit another maximum in the eighth over of the game. This time around he targetted Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Shafique came dancing down the track and executed an inside-out lofted drive over mid-off to hit his second six of the match.

Shafique is in a rich vein of form in the ongoing World Cup in India. He has scored two fifties and a century already and is looking to get more runs under his belt in the forthcoming contests. The 23-year-old got off to a scintillating start in the World Cup as he smashed a match-winning century in his very first match while playing against Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Though he couldn't make the most of the opportunity that came his way against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad next and got out after just scoring 20 runs, he pulled things back dramatically and scored 64 against the Aussies in Bengaluru.

