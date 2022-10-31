AB de Villiers is in awe of Dewald Brevis as he scores stunning 162, Twitter hails baby AB

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dewald Brevis scores 162

In a match that was being played between Titans and Knights in the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge, South Africa's baby AB aka Dewald Brevis played a stunning innings as he scored 162 runs off 57 balls. Brevis has always been hailed as one of the talented youngsters in the South African cricketing circuit and he has proved his mettle with his power-hitting capabilities once again. The world has already been witness to his talent and impeccable six-hitting capabilities in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Brevis represents the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians and he is certain to become an asset for them in the coming times. In his swashbuckling innings of 162, Brevis smashed 13 fours and sixes. With this knock he has also equaled the record for the third-highest T20 score that was set was Hazratullah Zazai and Hamilton Masakadza. This score also happens to be the highest domestic score in South Africa. As soon as Brevis came out to bat, he looked in a different mood altogether. He reached his fifty just in 18 balls, Brevis just did not stop there and added the next 50 in just 17 balls and completed his ton in 35 balls. He broke the record of the fastest 100 in the South African domestic circuit.

In order to score quick runs for his team, Brevis was dismissed by Gerald Coetzee in the 20th over and fell short of Chris Gayle's 175 just by a small margin. The 'Universe Boss' and the Caribbean legend achieved this feat in the year 2013. Brevis's innings propelled his side's score to 271/3 in their quota of 20 overs. Brevis who is being touted as the next big thing in the South African cricketing circuit was picked up by MI Cape Town in the recent SA20 auctions.

