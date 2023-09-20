'#3kaDream' - BCCI's kit sponsor Adidas launches new video ahead of India's World Cup campaign

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian cricket team

The official kit sponsor of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Adidas has launched a brand new video ahead of India's ODI World Cup campaign integrating the elements of India's World Cup wins in 1983 and 2011. The video features India's brand new jersey that the players will don during the upcoming World Cup to be played in India, starting October 5.

The video features India skipper Rohit Sharma, former captain Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj among other members of the Indian men's cricket team. Star rapper Raftaar has sung a rap for the video and it adds high-flying intensity to it.

Watch the video:

India are slated to begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 at the MA Chidambram Stadium in Chennai. They have already announced their squad for the event and will be hosting the tournament after 12 years.

India's World Cup squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

