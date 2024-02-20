3 Players who can replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's playing XI for fourth Test vs England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah

The fourth Test between India and England is set to commence on February 23 even as the series is on the line for the visitors. India are leading the five-match series 2-1 after losing the opening Test and are coming off a stunning 434-run win in Rajkot. Jasprit Bumrah has been the best bowler of the series and understandably, his workload has come into the focus having sent down 80.5 overs so far to pick 17 wickets. Surprisingly, he is also the highest wicket-taker of the series despite all the focus being on the spinners.

With T20 World Cup coming up, it goes without saying that the management will be keen on resting Bumrah and it is very much likely that it will happen in the fourth Test to be played in Ranchi. Resting the key pacer changes a lot of things for India in terms of combination as it opens up different options for India. Hence, we look at three players who can replace Bumrah in fourth Test.

3 Players who can replace Bumrah in fourth Test

1. Axar Patel

Axar Patel was dropped in Rajkot in favour of Kuldeep Yadav but the all-rounder can return especially if a rank turner is dished out in Ranchi with India opting to go for only one seamer. Axar's inclusion also gives depth in batting line-up for India and his batting has been top notch not only in this series but also in recent times. Axar has picked up five wickets so far and would love to improve his numbers as well.

2. Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh Kumar was released from the squad in the third Test but he is still part of the team and by no means dropped. The man also shined for Bengal against Bihar in the final round of Ranji Trophy picking up 10 wickets in the match including a six-fer in the second innings. His effort also paved way for a massive victory for Bengal by an innings and 204 runs. Mukesh played in second Test when Mohammed Siraj was rested and picked a solitary wicket.

3. Akash Deep

This has been a series of debutants and one shouldn't be surprised if India hand a debut to Akash Deep who impressed recently playing for India A. He received his maiden call-up for the last three Tests and has a chance to play too given that Mukesh didn't impress as much in his last outing in Vizag. Akash Deep has played 30 first-class matches so far picking up 104 wickets and it remains to be seen if India are brave enough to include a debutant if Bumrah is rested.