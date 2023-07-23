3 international players participating in Emerging Teams Asia Cup above age 25, including a 35-year-old

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Soumya Sarkar is one of the few international players taking part in Emerging Teams Asia Cup

The Emerging Teams Asia Cup is near its final destination with India A and Pakistan A taking on each other in the summit clash. There may not be any age restriction for the participating players, but the squads are generally picked from the U-23 players. However, this time around apart from India, most of the other teams also added a few experienced players, some of those who have also tasted some success at the international level.

This is the fourth edition of the Emerging Asia Cup and on all four previous occasions, the U-23 teams participated in the tournament. As far as India are concerned, apart from Gujarat wicketkeeper batter Snell Patel, who is in the reserves and is 29 years of age, all the players are younger than 23. As India and Pakistan fight it out for their second respective title, here's a look at three players with ample international experience featuring in the tournament-

1. Noor Ali Zadran (35) - The veteran Afghanistan batter has played 51 ODIs and 19 T20Is for his national team. After having made his debut in 2009, Zadran was a regular in the side till 2019 before the lack of form resulted in him getting dropped.

2. Soumya Sarkar (30) - Having played the T20 World Cup in 2021, 2022 and the ODI World Cup in 2019, Soumya Sarkar is one of the most experienced players in the tournament. The Bangladesh all-rounder has played all three formats for his country since his debut in 2014-15. Sarkar hasn't played for Bangladesh's senior side since the T20 World Cup last year.

3. Avishka Fernando (25) - Sri Lankan opener, who last played for the Islanders in January in the series against India, has experience of 29 ODIs and 33 T20Is. Fernando has 990 runs to his name in 50-over and 337 runs in the shortest format.

