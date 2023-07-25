3 Indian Players who might get dropped from Test squad for South Africa tour

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Test team

India sealed the Test series against the West Indies by 1-0 margin with the second Test ending in draw thanks to persistent rain on the final day. The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj were the star players for the visitors in the series. With the Test series concluding, the focus now completely shifts to the One-Day Internationals with the World Cup set to be played in October later this year.

As far as red-ball cricket is concerned, India don't have any Test series scheduled for next five months. They will be touring South Africa for a full tour comprising three T20Is, as many ODIs and a couple of Tests in December. The tussle in the two-match Test series will commence on December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion while the second and final Test is scheduled to be played in Cape Town.

With no Tests scheduled until December now, there is a chance of selectors taking a call on the underperformers from the West Indies Test series. Also, the players who didn't get a game in the Caribbean might be told to play domestic cricket when India tours South Africa. Hence, we bring you three players who might get dropped from the Test team for South Africa tour.

1. Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane surprisingly became the vice-captain for the West Indies Tests based on his performance in the WTC Final against Australia. But the veteran couldn't follow it up with a good show in the Caribbean. Rahane could muster only 11 runs in two innings against the West Indies and might face the axe for the South Africa tour. In both innings, he came out to bat when the Indian team was in more than a decent position and couldn't make the most of the opportunity.

2. Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat has returned to Test cricket after a long gap. He has been consistently picked in the squad as well and finally got a chance in the playing XI in the West Indies. But the left-arm pace bowler couldn't strike even in two Test matches in the Caribbean. With the spinners dominating the proceedings, Unadkat got only nine overs to bowl in the first Test across two innings but in the second Test, he sent down 16 wicketless overs in the first innings. With the likes of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah expected to return for the South Africa tour, Unadkat might lose his spot in the Test squad.

3. Axar Patel

Axar Patel has been just travelling with the squad while playing away from home. He didn't play in the WTC Final against Australia and was also benched in the two Tests against the West Indies. While he is always picked as the third spinner and conditions in the West Indies warranted his selection, his services are unlikely to be needed in South Africa. The selection panel led by Ajit Agarkar might look to add an extra pacer or even retain Mukesh Kumar who impressed on debut in the West Indies.

