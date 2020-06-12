Yuzvendra Chahal hits back at troll for insulting comment on Instagram

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday was brutally trolled on Instagram when the user replied to a photo of the bowler's arm shared on Indian cricket team's official Instagram page. But Chahal immediately hit back at the user for his derogatory comment.

"Guess who? Answers on our Insta story later," captioned Indian cricket team's official Instagram handle as they shared a picture of Chahal's tattooed arm.

To this, a fan replied and said,"kis garib ka heath hei ye".

Chahal slammed the user saying, "Uss garib ka joh ground pe apne desh ke liye jaan bhi deh sakta hai".

Recently, Chahal completed four years in international cricket, having made his debut in 2016 against Zimbabwe in the ODI format.

That's @yuzi_chahal.

Well done to those who guessed it right 👏🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZRlUBU3fjj — BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2020

"While growing up I always wondered about this thought. Enjoy the game and chase your dreams. Dreams do come true," wrote Chahal on Twitter.

"Can actually say today dreams do come true. My dream came true on this day..!! 11th of June 2016 debut for India," he added.

Chahal has played for India in 52 ODIs and 42 T20Is. However, he is yet to play for the side in the longest format of the game. While he has taken 91 wickets in ODIs, he took 55 wickets in the shortest format. He still remains the Indian bowler to take six-wickets in both, ODIs and T20Is.

