Virat Kohli shares picture with MS Dhoni, remembers epic run-chase against Australia in WT20 2016

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT KOHLI Indian captain Virat Kohli posted a picture from the 2016 WT20 game against Australia with wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni, remembering the epic run-chase.

On Thursday, Indian captain Virat Kohli posted a throwback picture to one of the most memorable ICC matches featuring India in recent memory. He shared a still from India's game against Australia in the 2016 World Twenty20, in which India registered an incredible victory to proceed to the semifinal of the tournament.

Virat Kohli was the star of the match, as he stuck at one end to score an unbeaten 82 off just 51 deliveries to lead India to win.

India had lost three wickets for 49 runs in 7.4 overs in a 161-run chase when Virat Kohli decided to take charge. Despite having lost T20I specialist batsman Suresh Raina, and openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, Kohli continued on his onslaught to forge a 45-run partnership with Yuvraj Singh, and a match-winning 67-run stand with captain MS Dhoni.

Virat famously dismissed four deliveries of Nathan Coulter-Nile's 19th over for fours when India needed 20 to win from 12, which eased the side's path to victory.

In the picture, Virat is down on his knees and celebrating after Dhoni hit the winning shot in the final over. The Indian captain wrote, "A game I can never forget. Special night. This man (Dhoni), made me run like in a fitness test."

India, however, failed to lift the T20 World Cup trophy as the side was defeated by the eventual champions, West Indies in the semifinal.

Virat Kohli will lead India in their next T20 World Cup campaign next year in Australia.