Image Source : @IMVKOHLI/TWITTER IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli shares photo with the fittest group of Indian players after top gym session

Team India has arrived in Auckland on Tuesday and is roaring to lock horns with hosts New Zealand in the first game of five-match T20I series on January 24. The one and a half month-long tour will also comprise three ODIs and two Test matches, which are part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday morning took to Twitter to share a photo with the fittest group of players in the current Indian team - Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul after the top gym session at a meal out in the Auckland.

Kohli posted the photo on his social media account and wrote: Top team gym session and a good meal out in beautiful Auckland @im_manishpandey, @imjadeja, @klrahul11."

Top team gym session and a good meal out in beautiful Auckland 👌👌 @im_manishpandey @imjadeja @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/nAuA1ro58h — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 22, 2020

The four are the best fielders of the Team India currently and have always raised the bar with their fitness. In the recently concluded ODI series against Australia, Virat took a screamer at the extra covers to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne in Bengaluru, while, Pandey plucked a stunner of David Warner to set the tone of a win for hosts in Rajkot. Jadeja is undoubtedly the best fielder in Indian team and is throwing abilities is the best in the world. While, Rahul is the talk of the town, after an excellent stint as a wicketkeeper against Australia, he also was the star with the bat in the second ODI, where he batted at No.5 spot and scored 80 runs and laid-the foundation of India's win.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the limited-overs series against New Zealand after a fresh shoulder injury that he picked up during the ODI series decider Australia at home. The All-India Senior Selection Committee named his replacement for the T20I and ODI series in New Zealand. While Sanju Samson replaces Dhawan for the five-game T20I series, Prithvi Shaw has been called up for the ODIs.