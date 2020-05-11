Three hurting bouncers and I can dismiss Steve Smith on the 4th ball: Shoaib Akhtar

Image Source : GETTY/AP Shoaib Akhtar and Steve Smith

Former Pakistan cricketer and a legendary bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, on Monday claimed that he still has the capability to dismiss modern-era great Steve Smith in a duel.

Akhtar's response came following a Twitter post by ESPNCricinfo wherein legendary bowlers and batters are pitted against some of the top performers of modern cricket and fans are asked about their suggestions. And 'Smith vs Akhtar' was one of the contests mentioned in the post.

Replying to it, Akhtar wrote, "Even today, 3 hurting bouncers and i can dismiss @stevesmith49 on the 4th ball. Lol."

Unfortunately for the fans, none ever got to watch the contest for Smith never faced Akhtar in his career. Akhtar had retired from the game a year after Smith's international debut.

Earlier last month, Akhtar, in an Instagram Live video, revealed how he would dismiss Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

If I was bowling, I would go wider of the crease and pitch the ball up [to Kohli] and shape it away from him in order to make him drive,” he said.

He further added: “If that does not work, I will bowl him at 150 [kph] and he will get out.”

Akhtar played 46 Tests for Pakistan picking 178 wickets at an average of 25.69, and featured in 163 ODIs bagging 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage